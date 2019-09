Biochemist and beauty expert, Farah Naz, launched EX1 because she found that most foundations were either too pink or too orange. Sound familiar? Having recently made its way into Boots, the Invisiwear collection harnesses yellow and gold pigments instead, making it the go-to for those with fair to deep olive skin.And sound the exclusive klaxon, because the brand will be adding three new swatches to their existing deep shade offerings later this month. Each formula combines yellow, gold and brown pigments for a finish that actually looks like skin. "Traditional foundations can go too heavy on the red pigments, which ends up making someone with deeper skin tones look more red or darker than their natural skin tone," said Farah. "But balancing the formula with yellow, gold and brown pigments allows the foundation to bring out the most natural tones."Invisiwear Liquid Foundation, £12.50, available at Boots