Ulta Is Selling A Nail Polish Remover Cream — & It Really Works

At $15, the cream — which launches online at Ulta Beauty today and will roll out to 500 of the beauty emporium’s stores — is certainly more spendy than traditional removers. But then again, we can’t put a price on whipping out the travel-friendly tube in the back of an Uber and removing chipped polish mid-ride without stinking up the car. (The formula’s scent is so innocuous, we’d even use it on a plane.) Like BeautyBlender forever changed the way we apply foundation, this baby has completely flipped the way we take off nail polish. As far as the liquid stuff? Boy, bye. Consider it a clean break.