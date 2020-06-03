Instagram’s Best Manicurists Predict The Biggest Nail Art Trends For Summer

With nail salons closed for the foreseeable future, many of us have got creative with nail art at home – and thanks to Instagram's top manicurists, inspiration is in abundance.
This spring, the pros brought us daisy patterns, cornflower blue nail polish and the double French manicure, and summer promises a new array of unique nail art styles.
From chic layering to sheer marble, here are the burgeoning nail trends making waves on social media right now and how you can recreate each look in the comfort of your bedroom.