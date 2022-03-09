Inside The Catty Hidden World Of Instagram Nail Art

It's about making your own art and championing others to do the same. "My husband calls them horse blinders, you can't look around," Goldstein continues. "Sometimes I try not to get any nail feed online, like I try to trick my algorithm into showing me things that aren't nail art. You get influenced by what you're served. The 'likes' can be hard, because if you see that French tips gets likes, you might do a million French tips, but it's not original. It shouldn't be about the likes. It doesn't dictate how good your art is."