Why Euphoria Nail Art Is More Than A Fleeting Trend

Compared to a show like Claws, Euphoria shines a less-direct spotlight on nails. You notice them, not because they're in your face, but because they're bold, unique, and very of the times, like the Gen Z characters who wear them. "The nails are speaking to the generational pop-culture thing that's happening right now," says Minerva. "People care about nails, and they're being more exploratory with nail art in general. It's not forever, you wear your nails for just two or three weeks to express yourself. It's like a tattoo, but not permanent — and to me, that's beautiful."