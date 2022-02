Why Euphoria Nail Art Is More Than A Fleeting Trend

Behind the scenes, Minerva says designing each set of nails is a collaborative process that involves her ideas, as well as insights from costume designer Heidi Bivens , makeup artist Donni Davy , and the actors, too. "Heidi is doing the styling and we pull inspiration from that," Minerva explains. "Donni does makeup . I bring in my own taste and style. Then Sam, the director, is giving approvals and explaining what is happening with each character's storyline. Also, the actors have a ton of say in what goes on and what they see for the character, too, which I think is great. I mean, who knows these characters better than the actors who play them?"