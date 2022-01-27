Euphoria’s Lexi Is The Unsung Hero Of The Twee Revival

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
Think of Euphoria and you'll picture glitter, OTT dominatrix-esque outfits, and terrifying teenage characters. You probably wouldn't think of the theatre-geek, book-nerd, wallflower type. But Season Two's underrated sartorial hero Lexi Howard is serving just that.
While hard drugs, mental health, and violence underpin the show's narrative, I find myself yearning for moments that showcase Lexi's lightness; and I'm not alone. "euphoria is a really heavy and intense show, lexi is such a breath of fresh air in the middle of all that mess," tweets @staywylie, gaining almost a quarter of a million likes.
Played by Maude Apatow, Lexi is smart, goofy, caring, and bookish — and this season, she's given permission to shine. "Episode [one] marks the start of Lexi’s self-actualisation journey, and you know her makeup will echo her character’s evolution!" Euphoria's makeup designer Doniella Davy hints.
Her outfits follow suit; they're unabashedly Lexi. They're also undeniably twee. Yes, the ghost of 2014 is back — but it's looking better than ever. I would bet money on the fact that Lexi, my literature-loving playwright, would've been a big 500 Days Of Summer fan, a Wes Anderson stan, and idolised Alexa Chung's Peter Pan collars.
Exhibit one: this cream-coloured, pleated shirt is complete with a scallop-trimmed collar and a bow (a bow!). With a section of her hair neatly pinned back, Lexi is giving off big Teacher's Pet energy. I mean, who else begs their teachers to put on a play that they've written?
Take note, twee lovers: big satin ribbons are the hair accessory of choice. Lexi's white loafers bring the shoe staple into 2022, the modern take featuring eye-catching black inverted stitching and a thick base heel.
While everything from checked rugs to checked pyjama sets defined 2021, Lexi channels a more vintage take on the pattern. She sports a soft spot for the diamond print, as seen in this red and pink cardigan moment. Take a closer peek at the top and you'll find a couple of heart-shaped gold buttons.
Tell me this isn't a Society6 or Etsy laptop case — because of course our indie queen Lexi would be looking to support local, and buy botanical-themed tech accessories. Here, she's donned a short-sleeved button-up, covered in doilies, no less. Embroidered pink flowers finish off the grandmillennial look.
In a sneak peek at what's to come in the season, we see Lexi pictured backstage at what we presume is her play, Oklahoma. As makeup designer Doniella Davy hinted at, Lexi's makeup has undergone a transformation, mirroring her sense of self. While according to Davy, Apatow tried out some "super vibrant fushcia lip shades" for the first episode that were ditched because they felt "too self-assured", Lexi's new slicked-back hair, dark lipstick, and heavily lined black eyeshadow are anything but quiet.
Her twee roots are not lost though; her frilly, square-neckline top, puffy sleeves, and bow (though smaller and darker than we've previously seen) prove that the twee aesthetic can reign supreme, no matter what the world throws at you.
