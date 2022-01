BookTok Is The Last Wholesome Place On The Internet

For those wanting to step into the world of BookTok, there is a string of much-mentioned popular titles which you should probably get to know before heading in (including Six of Crows by Leigh Bardugo, From Blood and Ash by Jennifer L. Armentrout and The Cruel Prince by Holly Black). If you pick only one fictional series to learn about ahead of time, A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas is probably your best bet. "I’ve never been surrounded by a series that’s been more analysed in the book community," says Ayman, adding that "the fandom can be very obsessive". There are books for older audiences, too. "My followers range from 13 to 30 years old," says Aaliyah , an 18-year-old BookTok user from Australia. "I try to please everyone in my audience so I’ll dedicate some videos targeted at specific age groups but try and make most of my content suitable for everyone."