From Crease-Less Spines To Thumb Bookmarks: 6 Niche Book Hacks TikTok Taught Me

The Internet equivalent to enjoying a hot tea in your favourite mug, or the security of a weighted blanket, is BookTok — TikTok's cosiest corner. With over 18.8 billion views, #BookTok is home to reading recommendations for every genre, honest reviews, and tips for becoming a more diligent reader.
It's also got some pretty unexpected tips and tricks for book lovers that solve tedious issues such as how to handle books that won't lie flat and ways to squeeze books into your bookshelf. Tap through to read advice that might help improve your reading experience.
But no, the age-old dilemma of wanting to buy new books while unread hardbacks take up valuable space in your home sadly remains unsolved. Sorry!