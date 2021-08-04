Which is how I ended up deciding to funnel my phone screen time (a princely two hours, 35 minutes daily) into assigned reading times. My mission is less to do with reducing my screen time overall — I am a former social media professional and have therefore long-deleted social media from my phone, and use it primarily as a tool to get around and to help manage my anxiety (shout out to the Headspace app and also the game Matchington Mansion). Nonetheless, my attention is very scattered right now, and I’m surrounded by books I want to read but don’t make the effort for. Instead I float around, and rely on habits that dull anxiety without having to really think: watching Grey’s Anatomy or passively knitting. I want to read again, but I need a kickstart to do it.