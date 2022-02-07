The Most Stressful Moments In Euphoria’s Darkest Ever Episode, Ranked

I can tell you that watching Rue being injected with intravenous morphine is one of the most heartbreaking scenes of teen television I’ve ever experienced. And it's even more shudder-inducing when we hear Laurie coaxing her with the sinister words: "You know if I was going through withdrawal, I would do anything. It's one of the good parts of being a woman; even if you don't have money, you've still got something people want." Fear floods the body, not just because of the knowledge of the heightened health risks that come with this kind of drug use but also because of the horror that Laurie is grooming Rue to come back to her for more, and the insinuation that Rue can pay off her debt to Laurie using her body. It's the realisation that this could ultimately be Rue’s point of no return: that her desperation for a greater and stronger high has escalated into something that may eventually kill her.