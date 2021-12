I asked Ramirez how she'd recommend approaching a mix-and-match manicure design (as I'm a first-timer doing this at home). For a custom collection, Ramirez recommends stripes like That 70's Chill, swirls like Discoteca, and modern French tips similar to Going to the Barre, all styled together, which she says is "such a vibe." But, really, the options really are endless. If you have even just two sets of press-ons nails at home — stickers , nail wraps, sparkly semi-cured gels — pair them together. Ramirez adds her own reminder: "Don't overthink, just have fun with it!" Sometimes the coolest nail designs are born in the moment. Plus, you can always peel them off and try again.