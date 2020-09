’00s Nail Stickers Are Back & They’ll Upgrade Your Manicure In Seconds

If your tastes are a tad more sophisticated, perhaps Elegant Touch’s Metallic Nail Art Tape might be more suitable. Offering five shades of silver and glittering gold, the self-adhesive tape allows you to create a range of patterns across plain or painted nails. Pre-packaged in long strips, it's best to cut the tape in half prior to use; that way you only need to snip off a small amount of excess once the sticker is in place on the nail. If you use a base coat , be sure to let the polish set entirely before adding the adhesive to avoid the tape getting stuck and sinking into the polish. Unlike other stickers, the instructions state that the tape can be worn without a top coat, but trial and error proved it is best to add a thin layer to make the design more long-wearing.