The Butterfly Effect: Fashion’s Favourite Y2K Motif Is Back

Though butterfly imagery predates our modern concept of fashion by several centuries, it remains an enduring symbol of new life, metamorphosis and positive change. Much like the cottagecore aesthetic, which revels in a romanticised pastoral life and a return to simpler living, the butterfly signifies freedom, hope and joy – a significant choice given the doom and gloom of 2020 and that many of us have been spending lockdown in urban sprawl. Throw a healthy dose of nostalgia into the mix – think bubblegum pop bright shades, school disco-ready diamanté, overly stylistic designs and exaggerated proportions – and you have the perfect symbol for summer 2020: a creature of youthful optimism and a trend that invites you to have fun dressing up.