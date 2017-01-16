Long before Lily Donaldson, Cara Delevingne, Jourdan Dunn and Edie Campbell, there was Naomi Campbell – the original Brit supermodel and arguably the best, alongside BFF Kate Moss.
While the new gen of models might be adored for their down-day dressing and off-duty style, doyenne Naomi isn't one for casual. When it comes to red carpet and events, no one does it quite like her. Yes, many may be opposed to her fondness for fur or her looks dripping with diamonds but with a love of Alaïa, body-con silhouettes and killer heels, 46-year-old Campbell is always impossibly chic.
Naomi is still at the very top of her game, despite being first scouted way back when in 1986. She stars on the current covers of both Paper and Another Magazine, not to mention the £1000 coffee table book which came out earlier this year, chronicling her 30-year career in fashion.
Though we're big fans of the Tom Ford and Cavalli gowns she dons now, our love affair with the incomparable catwalk queen and her A+ wardrobe began in the early '90s, at the start of her career.
Let's take a little trip down memory lane to dig out some of her greatest, vintage style hits...
This post was first published September 24, 2016.