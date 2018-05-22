Before Model Off-Duty Style, There Was Naomi Campbell

While the new generation of models might be adored for their off-duty style, doyenne Campbell isn't one for casual. When it comes to red carpets and swishy events, no one does it quite like her. Yes, some are opposed to her fondness for fur or her looks dripping with diamonds, but with a love of Alaïa, body-con silhouettes and killer heels, 47-year-old Campbell is always impossibly chic.