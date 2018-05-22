Before Model Off-Duty Style, There Was Naomi Campbell

Long before Lily Donaldson, Cara Delevingne, Jourdan Dunn, and Edie Campbell, there was Naomi Campbell — the O.G. British supermodel (and arguably the best, alongside her BFF, the one-and-only Kate Moss).
Campbell is having a renaissance of sorts (not that she went anywhere in the first place). The past year has been a good one: the spring '18 supers recreating Versace's Freedom! fall 1991 show; the steamy GQ cover shoot with Skepta, which only fueled rumors of the two dating; and now, the legendary model is being honored at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards.
“It is truly an honor to be recognized by the CFDA with this year’s Fashion Icon award,” Campbell said in a statement. While Moss often gets the credit for the best off-duty-model looks of the '90s and '00s, one flick through Naomi's back catalogue and you find yourself a counter argument. “Being from London," she said, "my personal style has always been tremendously influenced by both the dynamic, ever-changing nature of street culture and the music scene.”
While the new generation of models might be adored for their off-duty style, doyenne Campbell isn't one for casual. When it comes to red carpets and swishy events, no one does it quite like her. Yes, some are opposed to her fondness for fur or her looks dripping with diamonds, but with a love of Alaïa, body-con silhouettes and killer heels, 47-year-old Campbell is always impossibly chic.
Though we're big fans of the Tom Ford and Roberto Cavalli gowns Campbell dons now, our love affair with the incomparable catwalk queen and her A+ wardrobe began in the early '90s, in the early days of her career. Let's take a little trip down memory lane to dig out some of her greatest vintage style hits...