The 2018 CFDA Award Nominees Are Here

As for the evening's honorees, Diane von Furstenberg will receive the Swarovski Award for Positive Change, Narciso Rodriguez will receive the Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award, Carolina Herrera will receive the Founder’s Award in honor of CFDA founder Eleanor Lambert, Edward Enninful will receive the Media Award in honor of American fashion writer and newspaper columnist, Eugenia Sheppard, and Donatella Versace will be presented with the International Award.