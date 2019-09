The 2018 CFDA Award Nominees Are Here

Earlier this month, the Council of Fashion Designers of America announced that, for the first time in its 37-year history, the CFDA Awards — the annual ceremony often thought of as the Oscars of fashion — will take place at the Brooklyn Museum with Insecure’s Issa Rae, the first female host in six years , emceeing the night. And now we have a good idea who will be in attendance on this memorable occasion. On Thursday, the CFDA announced its nominees for the 2018 CFDA Awards with Candice Huffine, Martha Hunt, Young Paris, Todd Snyder, Irene Neuwirth, and Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia of Monse breaking the news on Instagram