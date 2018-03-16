The 2018 CFDA Award Nominees Are Here

Earlier this month, the Council of Fashion Designers of America announced that, for the first time in its 37-year history, the CFDA Awards — the annual ceremony often thought of as the Oscars of fashion — will take place at the Brooklyn Museum with Insecure’s Issa Rae, the first female host in six years, emceeing the night. And now we have a good idea who will be in attendance on this memorable occasion. On Thursday, the CFDA announced its nominees for the 2018 CFDA Awards with Candice Huffine, Martha Hunt, Young Paris, Todd Snyder, Irene Neuwirth, and Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia of Monse breaking the news on Instagram.
Raf Simons for Calvin Klein, Gabriela Hearst, Marc Jacobs, Virgil Abloh for Off-White, and Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen for The Row are nominated for Womenswear Designer of the Year Award. Simons and Abloh are also nominated for Menswear Designer of the Year, as are James Jebbia for Supreme, Thom Browne, and Tom Ford. For the Accessory Designer of the Year Award, the nominees are Paul Andrew, Stuart Vevers for Coach, Rachel Mansur and Floriana Gavriel for Mansur Gavriel, Irene Neuwirth, and Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen for The Row.
Mike Amiri for Amiri, Laura Vassar Brock and Kristopher Brock for Brock Collection, Aurora James for Brother Vellies, Kerby Jean-Raymond for Pyer Moss, and Sander Lak for Sies Marjan are each nominated for the Swarovski Award for Emerging Talent, one of the most exciting awards of the night as it features some less expected names.
As for the evening's honorees, Diane von Furstenberg will receive the Swarovski Award for Positive Change, Narciso Rodriguez will receive the Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award, Carolina Herrera will receive the Founder’s Award in honor of CFDA founder Eleanor Lambert, Edward Enninful will receive the Media Award in honor of American fashion writer and newspaper columnist, Eugenia Sheppard, and Donatella Versace will be presented with the International Award.
Tune into the CFDA Awards on June 4 to see who takes home what.
