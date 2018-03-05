The CFDA Awards Are Coming To Brooklyn — & Issa Rae Will Host

On Monday, the Council of Fashion Designers of America announced that for the first time in its 37-year history, the CFDA Awards — often thought of as the Oscars for the fashion set — will take place outside of Manhattan, at the Brooklyn Museum, on Monday, June 4. Insecure’s Issa Rae, the first female host in six years, will emcee as the industry’s best are celebrated.
“Issa Rae is leading a new generation of performers who use their voice and humor to discuss social topics in a way that is relatable and poignant,” CFDA president and CEO Steven Kolb said in a release. “We are also excited to take the awards to Brooklyn this year. The Brooklyn Museum is a strong and iconic backdrop to one of fashion’s biggest nights.”
Last year, Seth Meyers hosted when Raf Simons won big as the first person since Calvin Klein in 1993 to win both Menswear Designer of the Year and Womenswear Designer of the Year. Janelle Monáe gave an incredibly chilling speech when she accepted her award for her work with the Women’s March, and Anna Wintour posthumously presented her friend and Vogue Italia editor-in-chief Franca Sozzani with the Fashion Icon Award.
The CFDA has yet to announce the attendees or this year’s nominations — that happens on March 15 on Instagram — but one thing we already to know to expect are the red carpet looks we won’t be able to stop talking about.
