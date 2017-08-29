Why Everyone At NYFW Will Be Wearing A Blue Ribbon

New York Fashion Week is a week away and if there's one thing we know about it, is that politics will be front and center. Last February, the fashion industry showed its solidarity with Planned Parenthood through pink pins (distributed by the CFDA), and this season, they are throwing their support behind the ACLU.
On Tuesday, the Council of Fashion Designers of America announced they will launch “Fashion for ACLU,” a joint initiative that, according to the press release, sends a clear message that racism, bigotry, and hatred have no place in our democracy with symbolic blue ribbons designed specifically for the cause.
The ACLU has been one of the staunchest opposers of Trump's immigration policies, and it has been part of the effort to remove Confederate symbols, monuments, and statues from public property.
“We want to be on the front line, not the sidelines, to boldly fight to protect our precious rights and freedoms, which has taken on a renewed urgency after the heart-wrenching events of Charlottesville," said Steven Kolb, President and CEO of CFDA, in a press release. "Our goal is to actively support concrete work that will move our country meaningfully forward. The ACLU is doing that critical work.”
Like last New York Fashion Week, designers are being asked to use their shows to promote “Fashion for ACLU” by distributing a blue label ribbon and using the tagline to actively demonstrate their support. At the time of publication, more than 50 designers are expected to participate, including Adam Selman, Alice + Olivia, Derek Lam, Diane von Furstenberg, Everlane, Monse, Narciso Rodriguez, Opening Ceremony, Prabal Gurung, Public School and Tracy Reese. You can keep track of everyone participating through the hashtags #StandWithACLU and #FashionforACLU on social media.
As an added bonus: Lyft will donate $5 of every ride to and from Fashion Week events (up to $10,000) when passengers use the code “FASHIONSTANDS.”
Wear the ribbon, ride the car, carry that protest tote, one thing we know this Fashion Week, speaking your mind makes the biggest statement.
