Why Everyone At NYFW Will Be Wearing A Blue Ribbon

Like last New York Fashion Week, designers are being asked to use their shows to promote “Fashion for ACLU” by distributing a blue label ribbon and using the tagline to actively demonstrate their support. At the time of publication, more than 50 designers are expected to participate, including Adam Selman, Alice + Olivia, Derek Lam, Diane von Furstenberg, Everlane, Monse, Narciso Rodriguez, Opening Ceremony, Prabal Gurung, Public School and Tracy Reese. You can keep track of everyone participating through the hashtags #StandWithACLU and #FashionforACLU on social media.