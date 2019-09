"Franca and I were thrown into each other’s lives quickly, when we were hired to lead our magazines the very same week," Wintour said of the Vogue Italia editor-in-chief. "But we became friends slowly, in part because both of us were independent spirits, each unsure of what to make of the other. We circled each other for years, like jungle cats. Frankly, I was really intimidated by all that glorious hair. It was only after extraordinary issue after extraordinary issue of Italian Vogue that I began to realize not only what a brilliant editor Franca was, but how generous and playful her imagination could be. 'I wanted to prove myself,' she says in her son Francesco’s marvelous film. 'I did the exact opposite of what they said...I prefer to make my own mistakes.'"