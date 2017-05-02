Ever since Selena Gomez signed on as an ambassador for Coach late last year, we knew big things were coming for both the American heritage label and the performer's red-carpet record, which, until that point, had been dominated by the work of Nicolas Ghesquière at Louis Vuitton. The 2017 Met Gala marks the first time Gomez has worn Stuart Vevers-designed Coach on a major red carpet since the deal with the accessories-beloved label inked. It was quite the buzzy entrance — and not only because it also happened to be the first time she stepped out as a couple with The Weeknd. As The New York Times' Vanessa Friedman pointed out on Twitter, the singer's lace-trimmed gown signaled a new chapter for the label, which will now include more evening wear.
Coach has long distinguished itself among the pack of stateside brands for its star-studded crew of cool, stylish women who never miss a single one of Vevers' shows, including Emma Roberts, Chloë Grace Moretz, Sabrina Carpenter, among others. While the brand has managed to shed its aught-y mall reputation, for the most part, it still hasn't totally broken through on the red carpet circuit, despite its celebrity-heavy supporters. A big obstacle here was the fact that the sportswear- and casualwear-heavy label lacked a traditional evening section to pull from. That hasn't stopped Coach from cropping up at many high-profile events, of course — Moretz and Tavi Gevinson both wore custom looks from the brand's Coach 1941 label to last year's Met Gala. But these instances haven't been as memorable or boundary-pushing as one expects from a red-carpet creation. Gomez's bespoke dress, though, marks a turning point — one that became evident to critics on social media.
The gown was inspired by Gomez herself, the brand shared on Instagram, with sketches of the dress alongside the embellishments that would be hand-sewn onto the silky and lace-trimmed fabric.
The slip-like silhouette featured delicate floral appliqués and sequined stars throughout. For good measure, Gomez had a chain-strap baby bag fashioned out of the same fabric to wear with it.
"@Coach finally does evening!," Friedman wrote on Twitter. "Break-through! Selena Gomez looks good. This opens up all sort of new possibilities for this brand." Kate Young may have been receiving some not-so-great feedback from her client's fans about Gomez's recent fashion choices, but we think this is a pretty solid sign that the performers relationship with Coach is only going to get stronger with every red carpet.
