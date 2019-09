Coach has long distinguished itself among the pack of stateside brands for its star-studded crew of cool, stylish women who never miss a single one of Vevers' shows, including Emma Roberts, Chloë Grace Moretz, Sabrina Carpenter, among others. While the brand has managed to shed its aught-y mall reputation, for the most part , it still hasn't totally broken through on the red carpet circuit, despite its celebrity-heavy supporters. A big obstacle here was the fact that the sportswear- and casualwear-heavy label lacked a traditional evening section to pull from. That hasn't stopped Coach from cropping up at many high-profile events, of course — Moretz and Tavi Gevinson both wore custom looks from the brand's Coach 1941 label to last year's Met Gala. But these instances haven't been as memorable or boundary-pushing as one expects from a red-carpet creation. Gomez's bespoke dress, though, marks a turning point — one that became evident to critics on social media.