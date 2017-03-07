Next to candid moments with pals Selena Gomez, Jennifer Connelly, and the Stranger Things cast, it seems Ghesquière doesn't let a good outfit go to waste. Like us, he's one to indulge in an #OOTD post or two seven, which means we've got an inside look into the mastermind behind one of the industry's most storied and luxurious houses. While his aforementioned counterparts remain pretty elusive, save for a documentary or two, Ghesquière seems to have no qualms with putting it all out there. One sweep through the designer's account will have you like, "But soft, what light through yonder window breaks? It is the east, and Nicolas is the sun. That thou, his maid, art far more fair than he." Or simply, "Sup?"