The fashion industry is rampant with men. If that sounds like we're tempting you with a good time, settle down. What we mean is a lot of design houses — in fact, most of them — are run by males. And if it weren't for the clothes, at first thought, we'd think that's not such a great thing. But guys like Raf Simons, Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez, Karl Lagerfeld, Alexander Wang, Demna Gvasalia, Michael Kors, and more run some of the trendiest lines around. Plus, they (thankfully) speak the language of Girl Power like their female colleagues. But, for the sake of being cheeky, can we talk about how handsome they are?
After Tuesday's Louis Vuitton show — and, let's face it, long before that — we've developed a bit of a crush on Louis Vuitton's burly Nicolas Ghesquière. Yeah, that's right: We've got a thing for French men with beards. Apart from being très talented (before his move to Vuitton, the French designer brought Balenciaga to the realm of cool), Ghesquière is devilishly handsome, and he's got the selfies to prove it. If you haven't taken a peep at the designer's Instagram yet, we suggest you do so — or, at least, let us guide you through some of the highlights.
Next to candid moments with pals Selena Gomez, Jennifer Connelly, and the Stranger Things cast, it seems Ghesquière doesn't let a good outfit go to waste. Like us, he's one to indulge in an #OOTD post or
two seven, which means we've got an inside look into the mastermind behind one of the industry's most storied and luxurious houses. While his aforementioned counterparts remain pretty elusive, save for a documentary or two, Ghesquière seems to have no qualms with putting it all out there. One sweep through the designer's account will have you like, "But soft, what light through yonder window breaks? It is the east, and Nicolas is the sun. That thou, his maid, art far more fair than he." Or simply, "Sup?"