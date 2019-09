Imagining Raf Simons' Calvin Klein, One Year From Now

Quick: Can you think of any specific bag style from Calvin Klein Collection, the brand's highest-end, ready-to-wear label? Probably not. Accessories weren't ever a particularly strong or memorable point for former womenswear creative director Francisco Costa. The brand's cheaper, department-store staple, Calvin Klein Jeans, makes plenty of work-friendly leather totes in the $200 to $300 range, but that's not exactly the price point of an It bag. Simons may not have been responsible for the Lady Dior style , though he did introduce the Diorama bag and Diorever style in 2015; odds are, he's going to be the guy who brings some accessories magic to this mainstay brand. If nothing else, it'd be a savvy marketing move, since a buzzy bag continues to be the ultimate aspirational luxury item.