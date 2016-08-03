Imagining Raf Simons' Calvin Klein, One Year From Now

Another Dior and I-style documentary will totally happen.

Filmmaker Frédéric Tcheng followed Simons (and his right-hand man and breakout star Pieter Mulier) around during the making of his first-ever collection for Dior. The result was the now-classic, fashion-feels inducing documentary Dior and I. What could be better than getting an inside look at a notoriously press-shy creator at work, leading up to his highly anticipated debut at a historic fashion house? In a way, we already see history repeating itself with the industry's worst-kept secret, a.k.a Simons sinking his teeth into another (albeit, comparatively newer) legacy brand. We can feel the drama building. If that's not compelling enough, though, can we please get Mulier his own spinoff?