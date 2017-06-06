Story from Fashion

Bella Hadid In Off-White & Other CFDA Awards Looks We Loved

Erin Cunningham, Ray Lowe
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images.
Seth Meyers may have joked that the CFDA Awards are like the Oscars of fashion only to people in the industry, but Monday night's celebration of artistic talent reminded everyone — beyond the designers, editors, stylist, and more — that what we wear (and the people who make it) holds weight in all aspects of our lives.
Beyond the accomplishments — Raf Simons receiving both the Womenswear Designer of the Year and the Menswear Designer of the Year Awards for his work at Calvin Klein — the activism — Janelle Monae giving a politically-charged speech while receiving honors for her work with the Women's March — and the emotional reflections — Anna Wintour posthumously presenting the Fashion Icon Award to her friend and colleague Franca Sozzani — was, of course, some really good fashion.
From Bella Hadid in Off-White (swoon!) to Olivia Palermo in her own Banana Republic design, see the red carpet looks we can't stop talking about this A.M.

