Seth Meyers may have joked that the CFDA Awards are like the Oscars of fashion only to people in the industry, but Monday night's celebration of artistic talent reminded everyone — beyond the designers, editors, stylist, and more — that what we wear (and the people who make it) holds weight in all aspects of our lives.
Beyond the accomplishments — Raf Simons receiving both the Womenswear Designer of the Year and the Menswear Designer of the Year Awards for his work at Calvin Klein — the activism — Janelle Monae giving a politically-charged speech while receiving honors for her work with the Women's March — and the emotional reflections — Anna Wintour posthumously presenting the Fashion Icon Award to her friend and colleague Franca Sozzani — was, of course, some really good fashion.
From Bella Hadid in Off-White (swoon!) to Olivia Palermo in her own Banana Republic design, see the red carpet looks we can't stop talking about this A.M.