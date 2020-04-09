Since government guidelines required all nail salons in the UK to close until further notice, many of us are going it alone when it comes to maintaining our fortnightly manicure.
If DIY-ing your own gel nails sounds like a chore you'd rather not add to your list, you might be looking for a sturdy nail polish that will tide you over until your next salon appointment. But thanks to constant hand washing and methodical sanitising, regular nail polish can very easily chip, flake or peel off entirely, making your nails appear a little worse for wear.
But there are some exceptions. From CND to Givenchy, a handful of beauty brands have upped their game where paint-and-go polish is concerned – and the formulas are sturdy enough to rival gels.
Click through to find eight of the best long-wear nail polishes that won't budge.