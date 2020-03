So You Ripped Off Your Gel Manicure…

Whether you're taking a break from polish altogether or repainting at home, the steps to bouncing your nail beds back to optimal health looks the same: reparative base coat cuticle oil , and hydrating hand cream . Nail pro Jin Soon Choi recommends thinking about your nail-care routine as you would your skin-care routine. "You want to care for your nails with restorative nutrients like coconut and avocado oil to bring the shine and lustre back to your base," Choi explains. She recommends the brand-new HyperRepair base coat from her eponymous brand, which can be worn with or without polish on top. "Then," she says, "you should make sure the surrounding skin on your hands and cuticles are rehydrated as well."