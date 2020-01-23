The One Beauty Product That Will Save Your Nails This Winter

If the hot, stuffy air circulating (or rather, not circulating) your office is to blame for your perpetually cracking lips and chronic dry eyes, it's more than likely your hands are also looking a little worse for the wear. That's why you keep three different half-used tubes of hand cream at your desk, of course; the fact that you end up with a greasy keyboard is just a necessary evil.
But instead of slathering on sticky lotions, there's a simpler, less slippery treatment to save you from dry patches and dagger-like hangnails. All you need is a good cuticle oil; one that absorbs easily, smells nice, and treats your skin as well as it does your nails (because they can get dry, too).
We've rounded up the best reparative cuticle oils — all of which will cure any cracks and deliver shiny, shapely nails clear through March. Shop your favourite ahead, and be sure to store it right at your desk between your dewy face mist, and that trusty bottle of eye drops.
