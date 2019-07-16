London boasts a nail salon on every High Street. But, as we know to our cost, not all nail bars are created equal. Sometimes, we save in price only to end up with subpar finishes, questionable artistic details and at worst a fungal nail infection. Well, our talons and egos can’t handle another dodgy mani-pedi experience. With trends like jelly nails, rainbow nails and wood-grain nail art we need some serious expertise.
So, we tracked down the London's best offerings — including retro-style parlours, indulgent spas with champagne on tap, and mini-salons specialising in gorgeous nail-art designs — where you can treat yourself, worry-free. They're all ahead, right at your soon-to-be-stunning fingertips.