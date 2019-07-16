Fungal nails

If your yellow nails are also thick, brittle, and slightly lifted at the your nail bed, this is much more serious and points to a possible fungal infection. Drop everything and go to a doctor, says Schell. "That isn't something you want to bring into the nail salon," she says. "I'm not a doctor. There isn't anything I can do to help you." If you've recently given yourself a manicure at home, Eppolito says to toss any tools that may have come into contact with the fungus, and stop manicuring until its cleared up. "If you want to go a more natural route, try dabbing some tea tree oil on the fungus twice a day," she suggests. But you really want to make sure it doesn't spread, so if it looks like its getting worse, make that appointment!