The Tortoiseshell Manicure Is The Chicest Pre-Autumn Accessory

As far as animal prints are concerned, tortoiseshell is the most unassuming. Whether it's infused into the frame of your eyeglasses or a lucite hoop earring, the blurred black-and-caramel pattern is the opposite of loud — which means it's inherently wearable, too. Plus, considering the toasty wooden undertones, tortoiseshell is bound to be everywhere come Autumn, including the tiniest accessory of all: nail art.
In fact, we've already seen the print popping up on Instagram, with stunning inspiration posted by some of our favourite trend-setting nail artists. From minimalist accents to glossy statement designs, scroll through for the cutest way to style your tortoiseshell manicure — before it inevitably becomes the "It" print of autumn.