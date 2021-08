Nail Art Stickers Are The Key To Perfecting Cute DIY Manicures

With nail art becoming a dominant trend of 2021 for its joy-sparking capabilities, coworkers and pals Bridie Alman and Crimson Dunstan identified a huge gap in the Aussie beauty industry when they realised that the reality of nail art at home leaves much to be desired. Even for those of us that are decent with a pen, it hardly translates, and even our cute polka dots end up looking like shapeless blobs.