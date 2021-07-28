8 Australian & New Zealand Beauty Brands To Add To Your Routine

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
In our line of work, we try a lot (and we mean a lot) of products. This means a whole lot of product testing, jar opening and general face lathering on a daily basis.
So when it comes to recommending our favourite all-Aussie products, we've got more than a full mental inventory to pull from. You've got tongue-in-cheek local brands like Go-To Skincare and Frank Body, right through to instant cult-classics like Ultra Violette, Biologi and Emma Lewisham. Plus, we've included a few cheeky picks from our friends in New Zealand, because how could we not?!
Ahead is our guide to the Australian and New Zealand beauty brands we think are worthy of a place in your bathroom cupboard.