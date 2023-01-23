At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
As someone who doesn't properly understand the whole import and export economy, I can still say with certainty that Go-To is one of our finest exports. The Australian skincare brand was launched in 2014 by beauty editor and author Zoë Foster Blake and since then, has garnered a huge following for its simple, frank and playful approach to skincare.
As someone who doesn't properly understand the whole import and export economy, I can still say with certainty that Go-To is one of our finest exports. The Australian skincare brand was launched in 2014 by beauty editor and author Zoë Foster Blake and since then, has garnered a huge following for its simple, frank and playful approach to skincare.
But under its pale peach sheen and cheeky copy, how do its facial products actually stack up? A few Refinery29 Australia team members gladly volunteered to try out the Go-To skincare range. While Money Diaries Editor Ally has normal skin that changes with the seasons, I, our Living & Wellness Writer, have combination, acne-prone skin.
Here, we give our honest thoughts and reviews of every single Go-To skincare product we could get our little hands on.