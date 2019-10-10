My first thought: Wow, I look like my mother. My second thought: This feels much more secure than I thought it would, even without glueing it down. That’s because instead of a 360 frontal (which would mean the lace covers the entire circumference of the wig, allowing you to wear your hair up without being able to see your natural hairline), mine has a little elastic strap running from just behind each ear to keep the wig in place. Bradley explained that it’s a glueless wig should I want it to be, but if I planned to go out whipping my hair back and forth on the dance floor, or simply don’t plan to take it off before bed every night, then he definitely recommends sticking it down.