Dua Lipa Just Dyed Her Hair A Shocking Shade Of Blonde

This autumn must be the season of throwback hairstyles: Just yesterday, Kendall Jenner whipped out a crimper to prep for Hailey and Justin's wedding 2.0, and Cardi B recently resurrected the '90s high half-up, complete with bouncy flipped-out ends. Hair colour, meanwhile, has stayed relatively subtle and modern, with seasonal lowlights and the like — until today, when Dua Lipa endorsed one shocking hair-dye trend we haven't seen in years.
At first glance, the singer/songwriter's new look, which she debuted on Instagram, appears to be a classic platinum lob. But closer inspection (a swipe to the right, thanks to her convenient gallery) shows a dramatic two-toned situation: bleached blonde on top, with a layer of black strands peeking out underneath.
Advertisement
If the post's caption is any indication, Lipa's new look is symbolising a turning point in her life. "A new era," she wrote beside her string of mirror selfies. "Thank you for your patience. See you soon." She also added the hashtag 'DL2,' a reference to her new music.
Both Lipa's hairstylist and colourist, Anna Cofone and Nicola Clarke, shared regrams of Lipa's big reveal, with captions alluding to the fact that the bleached top may have been strategically hidden for awhile, possibly under a wig. "We been keeping it under wraps," Cofone captioned her post.
While we're not sure on the exact timeline of the process, today's Instagram is definitely the first public debut of the fresh blonde shade — and what could be the start of a very dramatic dip-dye revival.
Advertisement