Dua Lipa Just Dyed Her Hair A Shocking Shade Of Blonde

This fall must be the season of throwback hairstyles: Just this week, Kendall Jenner whipped out a crimper to prep for Hailey and Justin's wedding 2.0, and Cardi B recently resurrected the '90s high half-up, complete with bouncy flipped-out ends. Hair color, meanwhile, has stayed relatively subtle and modern, with seasonal lowlights and the like — until today, when Dua Lipa endorsed one shocking hair-dye trend we haven't seen in years.
At first glance, the singer/songwriter's new look, which she debuted on Instagram, appears to be a classic platinum lob. But closer inspection (a swipe to the right, thanks to her convenient gallery) shows a dramatic two-toned situation: bleached blonde on top, with a layer of black strands peeking out underneath.
Advertisement
If the post's caption is any indication, Lipa's new look is symbolizing a turning point in her life. "A new era," she wrote beside her string of mirror selfies. "Thank you for your patience. See you soon." She also added the hashtag 'DL2,' a reference to her new music.
Both Lipa's hairstylist, Anna Cofone, and colorist, Nicola Clarke, shared regrams of Lipa's big reveal, and Clarke spilled more about the inspiration in an email with R29. She tells us the coloring process was long — a full eight and a half hours in the salon to get the shade just right. "It’s bleach blonde, but we played with toners so at the moment it has a slight blushed-rose finish," Clarke explains, adding that this was a top-secret project. "We actually colored Dua’s hair a week before [she posted], but she kept it under wraps."
While we still have to wait to get a better look at Lipa's hair in the daylight, her Instagram is the first official debut of the fresh blonde shade — and what may just be the start of a very dramatic dip-dye revival.
Advertisement