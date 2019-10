Dua Lipa Just Dyed Her Hair A Shocking Shade Of Blonde

Both Lipa's hairstylist, Anna Cofone , and colorist, Nicola Clarke, shared regrams of Lipa's big reveal, and Clarke spilled more about the inspiration in an email with R29. She tells us the coloring process was long — a full eight and a half hours in the salon to get the shade just right. "It’s bleach blonde, but we played with toners so at the moment it has a slight blushed-rose finish," Clarke explains, adding that this was a top-secret project. "We actually colored Dua’s hair a week before [she posted], but she kept it under wraps."