How My Hot Girl Summer Went Cold

Autumn now hovers on the horizon and the perhaps misguided brand of sexy that I've been championing in the last few months seems even more silly. I didn't do Thee Stallion's Hot Girl Summer justice, I lost all meaning of it the moment I merged it with my storm of sexy singledom. It's a wonder that I came out of Jaz's Sexy Summer alive with just a few bruises and embarrassing stories to share with you all. It was a blast and my alter ego thrived like she'd never thrived before, but the journey wasn't anywhere near what I thought the social media-fronted pursuit of 'best life in real life' (oh, the irony) would feel like. It's the end of August and I feel neither hot nor sexy. It's the end of summer and I'm tired and broke with little more than a few cool photos to show for it. The new boy is still around and I'm on my best behaviour. Let's see if I can manage a sincerely Sexy September.