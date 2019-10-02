Story from Hair

6 Breakout Hair Colour Trends That Are Going To Be Huge This Autumn

Megan Decker
Considering the fact that it's somehow already October, the fast pace of fall might have you yearning for a more low-maintenance approach to your hair colour. While bright blonde highlights felt fun for the summer, the upkeep is a lot, which is why so many of us are looking for a soft tweak — like lowlights or warm balayage — heading into colder weather.
If you can relate, then you'll love the hair colour trends primed to be huge this season. They're all gorgeous and designed for an irregular touch-up schedule, meaning less time with your head in the bleach bowl and more time enjoying a Saturday tailgate and an autumnal breeze through your hair.
From golden brunette to rooty blonde, scroll through inspiration behind the six biggest hair colour trends for autumn 2019 — all of which are perfect references to bring into your next appointment — ahead.