"The best thing about balayage is that it's so naturally painted on the hair, it still manages to look great as it grows out," Jaxcee says. Since the colour in a balayage service is usually more concentrated from mid-shaft to ends, it allows you to grow your hair out without any heavy lines of demarcation or noticeable difference at the roots. "Because the colour is so far from your roots, it already looks like colour that has been flawlessly grown out," says Dosso.