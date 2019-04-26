In the Marvel universe, Scarlett Johansson's character, Black Widow, has transformed from a redhead to a blonde to finally a little of both in Avengers: End Game. And while you were busy speculating about what all those on-screen hair changes mean, you may have missed Johansson's real-life journey to blonde.
The actress attended the Avengers: End Game premiere with her formerly brunette roots fully dyed sunlight blonde. Hairstylist Jenny Cho shared a close-up of her bright-blonde beach waves. And naturally, Instagram followers flooded Cho's comments with questions about the new colour. So, we spoke to Emaly Baum, the hands responsible for Johansson's new colour, for all the details.
Baum, who has worked with the actress for nearly three years, tells Refinery29 that Johansson's red-carpet hair was a long time coming. "We've been growing out Scarlett's hair for a while now, and we've been gradually going blonde over the past eight months," she says. "It conveniently happens that we were in the home stretch of Scarlett's transition right before the red carpet." Baum's approach to going from brunette to blonde is slow and steady, and she touches up her famous client every 2-3 months. "I always tell my clients who transition to blonde to take it slow, and add colour and dimension as we go, and that's what we did with Scarlett."
To achieve her sunny colour, Baum used the balayage method to hand-paint highlights all over Johansson's head. "The entire process took about 2-3 hours, but it was so worth it," she says. After a colour treatment, Baum follows up with a nourishing mask, like Christophe Robin Regenerating Mask With Prickly Pear Oil. "I recommend this to all of my clients, including Scarlett," she says. If you were one of many who screenshotted Johansson's new look as summer hair inspiration, take after her good-hair habits before you take the plunge. "She's really great at keeping up with regular trims and keeping her hair healthy between appointments," Baum says. "That makes a huge difference."
