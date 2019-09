“How to truly and genuinely, from the inside out, be a woman. She’s so well put together. I love that about her. Once you get past just being next to Beyoncé and trying to get everything right, there is just a calm that she brings into the room. You feel calm when you’re with her. Even the dancers who have been with her for years, they are women. They carry that same air. When you’re new and it’s your first time dancing with Bey, they bring a calm. One girl in particular, Kimmie , she was my chakra. Anytime we were stressed she centred us, because they know what you’re going through.”