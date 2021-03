I’m A Beauty Editor & This Is The One Hair Product I Always Recommend

My hair is thick, naturally wavy and has been bleached and dyed multiple times over the past couple of years. Like everyone right now, I'm due a much-needed haircut and I straighten my hair most days. It's safe to say I need as much moisture as possible to minimise the appearance of split ends and my perpetually frizzy roots . I'm impatient, too, and anything that cuts styling time in half gets my vote. Elixir Ultime does all of that in just one tiny pump. A pea-sized amount (raked through towel-dried hair and concentrated mainly on the ends) is all it takes to make my hair look like it has been professionally washed and styled, even if I've just given it a rough-dry and a very speedy once-over with my trusty ghd Platinum+ . I can usually tell a product is excellent when I don't use it. Testing shiny new launches means I often have to shelve Elixir Ultime for a couple of weeks at a time – and I notice a big difference in the quality of my hair.