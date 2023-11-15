At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All products are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
We can't be the only ones who have been happily washing their hair, belting out our best performance of Taylor Swift's 1989 album, before suddenly noticing that the shower water is lapping at our feet, only to look down, assuming we're standing on the drain and blocking it, but alas, finding what looks like an unholy amount of our hair clogging the drain. Can we?
Yep, the breakage is real. And after a long, harsh winter, the shedding just keeps on coming. So, we went on a quest to find a haircare routine to heal our little heads of hair, and stumbled upon Kérastase's new anti-breakage, anti-fall range.
The Genesis Collection is made up of five products, a cleansing shampoo, a nourishing conditioner, a treatment masque, a heat protectant and a fortifying serum. Each product is formulated to reduce breakage and shedding, repair damage, and contains ingredients your hair will soak right up like, edelweiss native cells, ginger root, arginine and caffeine. Allow us to walk you through the newest anti-hair fall routine from Kérastase.
Step 1: Cleanse
Every good hair wash starts with a good shampoo. Cleansing your hair is essential for getting rid of any built-up dirt and excess oils. In Kérastase's new Genesis range, you can choose your shampoo based on your hair type. The Bain Nutri-Fortifiant Shampoo is available in two options, for thick or thin hair.
According to the Kérastase, as well as cleansing the scalp to remove excess sebum, dirt and buildup, the shampoo contains ingredients like aminexil to help strengthen the hair fibres and reduce hair fall, edelweiss native cells to provide antioxidants and protection against external environmental aggressors that can weaken hair, and ginger root to help stimulate the scalp for hair growth.
Step 2: Treat
Now, typically after a good shampoo comes conditioner, which you can still do using the Genesis range. However, those with thicker hair types might want to skip the conditioner and jump straight to the masque.
If your hair is especially dry or prone to breakage, you're going to want to hit it with a one-two punch. We'd recommend doing your usual wash routine using shampoo and conditioner, before following up with the hair masque at least two-to-three times a week.
Formulated with edelweiss native cells and ginger root, the conditioner works to help strengthen and protect the hair day to day, while the masque adds that extra boost of hydration to nourish and restore dry, damaged hair.
Step 3: Protect
It's a cardinal rule of hot tools that you should always use a heat protectant spray to avoid damaging your hair, so ofc, this routine has one. It's recommended that you apply it post-towel-dry, pre-heat, and comb through with your fingers or a brush. Using a heat protectant will help prevent heat damage, minimise frizziness and avoid split ends.
According to Kérastase, using the Genesis range will result in 99% less hair fall due to breakage from brushing, especially when using the heat protectant.
Step 4: Serum
To round out your routine, we recommend finishing it off with a nourishing serum. This one has been formulated to help re-anchor the hair fibre at the root to help minimise shedding from breakage. All you have to do is massage a healthy amount into a towel-dried scalp, and voilà.
According to Kérastase, people noticed results within just six weeks of consistent use. The serum helps to protect the moisture barrier of the scalp and claims to create the optimal environment for hair growth.
If you follow a haircare routine like this as diligently as you do your skincare routine, you should hopefully start to notice your shower drain getting clogged a lot less. You can read more about the new range here.