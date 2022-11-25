Is The £99 Dyson Airwrap ‘Dupe’ Any Good? We Tried It

Certain hair tools define a generation: the chunky crimper of the '90s, the boiling hot straightener of the early '00s and now the hot air styler, which is responsible for the bouncy blow-dries you're seeing all over TikTok.
The look is characterised by loose curls and tons of volume and can be achieved in many ways: with rollers or a round barrel brush and a hairdryer, for example. But it's safe to say that the hot air styler is reigning supreme.
There are a handful on the market, from Revlon's Salon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumiser, £62.99, to the BaByliss Big Hair Rotating Hot Air Styler, £50. But the innovation of Dyson's Airwrap, £499.99, has made it a 'that girl' must-have.
Devoted fans praise its easy-to-use technology and ability to create the perfect curl or wave. But the price tag is certainly eye-watering so the tool has become an aspirational product in the luxury beauty space rather than something that is widely accessible.
Recently, though, affordable beauty brand Revolution announced that it would be launching its own version of a hot air styler for a more reasonable £99.99. Boasting a vent dryer, a wrap curler (which TikTokers say is similar to the Airwrap) and a straight brush, the tool boasts an ultra fast motor speed and promises to deliver a salon blow-dry experience at home.
Before we get into our reviews, we must acknowledge that 'dupes' are a contentious topic. Many believe that they take the work of other, more established brands and pass it off as their own. On the other hand, 'dupes' make beauty accessible to those who may not have a big budget. With costs rising, it's important not to judge where one might choose to spend their money.
Instantly becoming a trending product for its affordable price point and promise of bouncy waves, the Revolution styler is currently sold out on multiple websites, with some TikTok reviews of the tool gaining hundreds of thousands of views and counting. Before you pop it on your Christmas list, we wanted to try it out on a range of hair types to see if it really lives up to the hype. Read ahead for our unfiltered thoughts.
Refinery29's selection is purely editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items we love! As part of our business model we do work with affiliates; if you directly purchase something from a link on this article, we may earn a small amount of commission.