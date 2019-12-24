We Tried The First Ever 3-in-1 Straightener, Curler & Waver

New haircare brand We Are Paradoxx only burst onto the beauty scene earlier this year, but they have already made waves in the industry.
Placing sustainability at the forefront of their ethos, they have ditched polluting plastic bottles in favour of aluminium (which can be recycled on an infinite loop), work with 1% for the Planet to give 1% of their revenue to research into plastic alternatives for the beauty industry and boast natural, cruelty-free and vegan credentials. The brand serves up essentials like shampoo and conditioner as well as hairstyling products like the Hangover Hair Elixir (housed in a hip flask) and the Game Changer Hair Mask (which does what it says on the tin). But they have since also branched out into hair tools – and their first ever product is a world exclusive. Enter: Supernova.
The 3-in-1 hair tool is the first of its kind: it straightens, curls and waves, but doesn't require any extra attachments whatsoever. Thanks to the handy clip on the side, you can transform the tool from a barrel waver to a straightener and a tong, but the best part is that it's entirely cordless. Once charged, you can pop it in your bag and style your hair wherever, without having to worry about plugging in or tripping over wires.
The Supernova retails at £195 and maintains an optimum styling temperature of 185 degrees for 30 minutes before it needs re-charging. In comparison to popular hair tools price wise, it's a little more than ghd's Platinum+ Styler (£189) and Cloud Nine's The Original Iron (£149), although it does do three separate things at once. With limited stock available online, the brand has predicted a sell-out. But is it really worth the hype? We tried it on three different hair types to find out.