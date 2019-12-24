We Tried The First Ever 3-in-1 Straightener, Curler & Waver

The 3-in-1 hair tool is the first of its kind: it straightens, curls and waves, but doesn't require any extra attachments whatsoever. Thanks to the handy clip on the side, you can transform the tool from a barrel waver to a straightener and a tong, but the best part is that it's entirely cordless. Once charged, you can pop it in your bag and style your hair wherever, without having to worry about plugging in or tripping over wires.