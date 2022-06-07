Where You Can Buy The New & Improved Dyson Airwrap

While the new Dyson Airwrap looks pretty similar to the OG, there is a suite of major improvements that make the new version a true upgrade. The latest attachments make using the Airwrap easier than ever. For starters, the barrels now have a rotating cool tip, which helps shape and set curls and waves faster with no heat damage. Next, users can create clockwise and counterclockwise curls and waves without needing to switch attachment mid-style. (As someone who owns the original Airwrap, I can say this is a game-changer.)