Where You Can Buy The New & Improved Dyson Airwrap

When the Dyson Airwrap first launched back in 2018, it changed everything we thought we knew about hair-styling tools. Four years later, the brand's done it again with the second generation of the styler. But before you balk at the £479.99 price tag, here's everything you need to know about the sleekest hair tool on the market.
“The Dyson Airwrap is a styling revolution and unlike any other tool — back when it first launched and still today," celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin said via a press release for the Airwrap. "Now, the tool does even more, allowing owners to personalise their styling preferences." From new attachments to a cool-shot function, here's everything to know about the updated Dyson hair gadget.
How is the new Airwrap different from the original?
While the new Dyson Airwrap looks pretty similar to the OG, there is a suite of major improvements that make the new version a true upgrade. The latest attachments make using the Airwrap easier than ever. For starters, the barrels now have a rotating cool tip, which helps shape and set curls and waves faster with no heat damage. Next, users can create clockwise and counterclockwise curls and waves without needing to switch attachment mid-style. (As someone who owns the original Airwrap, I can say this is a game-changer.)
The next new attachment will look familiar to eagle-eye Dyson fans. Last September, Dyson unveiled a flyaway-smoothing attachment for the Supersonic that I couldn't shut up about. Back then, I could've only dreamed that the innovation would make its way to the Airwrap, and now that dream is realised. The brand-new Coanda Smoothing Dryer is a two-in-one attachment: flyaway tamer and hair-dryer. Lastly, a new Wide-Tooth Comb attachment, made with curly and coily textures in mind, helps to dry, shape, and define simultaneously.
You can choose from three various Complete Multi-styler sets featuring the new Airwrap (which includes a leather storage case), depending on your hair type. The Multi-styler Complete is for hair that's chest-length and shorter, the Multi-styler Complete Long (which features longer barrels) is for Rapunzel lengths, and the Multi-styler Complete Curly/Coily is for spirals of all lengths.
Can I still buy the old Airwrap?
Yes! According to a brand representative, the original Airwrap will be available until it sells out, so make sure you double-check the information before checking out.
Do the new attachments work with my original Airwrap?
Also yes — and amazing news for people who have already made the considerable investment in Dyson's styler. "Every attachment in your box delivers your desired style, specific to your hair type," Atkin says via press release. "Something you thought couldn’t get better, just did.”
Where can I buy the new Airwrap?
In addition to Dyson's website, you can also find the Complete Airwrap Multi-styler sets at Dyson. For now, buying the new attachments à la carte remains exclusive to Dyson.co.uk/en.
