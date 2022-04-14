Wait, So We’re Not Supposed To Use Oils On Natural Hair?

I’m still nervous about trying something that feels, well… risky. Without using a leave-in conditioner at the very least, my fears of a dry itchy scalp are strong. I currently use the LOC Method (a process that uses liquid, oil and cream to moisturise hair) and it hasn’t failed me yet. Yet, as my next washday approaches ever closer this week, I am definitely much more conscious of what I will be using (and how much) before I turn on the shower and I have been romanced by the No Oil and Butter rule’s much simpler, effective washday method. Even though I was initially sceptical, I welcome any evidence based research based on Black hair types because the more we understand how our hair operates the more we’re likely to make informed purchases, have healthier curls AND look amazing; and the proof will always be in the result.