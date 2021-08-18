When it comes to a great skincare routine, it’s easy to focus on the lotions and potions and overlook the first and most vital step: cleansing.
This is hardly surprising, considering today’s conversations around skincare are all ‘retinol this’ and ‘vitamin C that’. Cleansing may not be the most talked about step in our routines anymore but it’s still the most important.
Cleansing is crucial for removing dirt, debris and pollutants; without it, we won't see the benefits of the trendier topical treatments as much as we want to. What’s more, if you start your skincare routine with the right cleanser then you’re less likely to need those added extras to compensate for what the wrong cleanser does to your skin.
For instance, if you have dry or sensitive skin a product like CeraVe’s Hydrating Cleanser could reduce the number of extra steps you have to take to get your skin hydrated, happy and healthy.