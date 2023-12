7 New Skincare Trends That’ll Be Everywhere In 2024

“As I have a bit of an inside scoop on what brands will be launching next year, I think we can expect to see a lot of serums focused on hyperpigmentation that actually deal with the problem — and not vitamin C serums,” says Lartey. In fact, she recently told R29 that vitamin C is one of the worst skincare ingredients for tackling serious pigmentation, especially for her Black and brown clients. In Lartey’s view, there are other ingredients that do a much better job. First up: kojic acid , which minimises excess melanin and brightens skin. Secondly, azelaic acid , which is anti-inflammatory and improves skin tone. Thirdly, alpha arbutin , which helps fade discolouration. Dr Ejikeme rates the skincare ingredient thiamidol, which controls excess pigment in the skin. “All of the products in the Eucerin Anti-Pigment range contain thiamidol, an effective and patented ingredient that acts at the root cause of hyperpigmentation by reducing the appearance of dark spots,” Dr Ejikeme tells R29.