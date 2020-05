Microneedling Promises Better Skin – But You Can’t Ignore The Risks

What had happened in my case was unknown to the aestheticians, who did not have a dermatologist on site. Online forums however confirm a reaction of this kind isn’t an isolated incident. Unlike treatments such as laser hair removal or chemical peels , clinics do not offer patch tests prior to microneedling. Believe it or not, this isn't a sign of lax procedure; it's the norm. "The replacement heads [on microneedling tools] cost a fair amount of money," Dr Susan Mayou , consultant dermatologist at the Cadogan Clinic tells me, which might explain why experts are reluctant to offer a patch test. The clinic I visited confirmed that booting up the machine isn’t feasible; in theory it would cost upwards of £100 just for a test and cutting corners by reusing equipment isn’t an option as preventing cross-contamination is crucial. "This is all the more relevant now," adds consultant dermatologist Dr Alexis Granite , also of Cadogan Clinic , referring to the global pandemic and new safety regulations