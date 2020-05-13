Microneedling Promises Better Skin – But You Can’t Ignore The Risks

Allergic reactions to products used during the treatment could also hinder the process. "While you could have an allergic reaction to the numbing cream, you would know before the treatment as it’s generally a quick reaction," explains Dr Mayou, "though itchiness implies an allergy rather than infection." Dr Granite says it is more likely that the serums used in conjunction with the needles could cause a reaction. If you are sensitive to skincare, you must tell your aesthetician beforehand.